The heat we've been talking about all week is about to arrive!
Tonight
Clouds will be on the increase this evening as a wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms exits the UP and tracks southeast into lower Michigan. The showers are expected to weaken as we lose the daytime heating, but whatever hangs on will begin to roll in along US-127 between 9:00 and 10:00 PM. From there, the showers will continue southeast and exit the region after 3:00 AM. Any rain is welcome at this point, but these showers ultimately will not provide much benefit with less than 0.10" of rain expected.
Low temperatures will remain comfortable, at least. Expect lows in the low 60s, with a light WSW wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday
Here comes the heat! A sprawling ridge of high pressure over the western two-thirds of the United States will grow to encompass the Great Lakes on Friday, and it will be sticking around for quite a while. We'll enjoy partly cloudy skies to close out the work week, with high temperatures set to climb into the upper 80s! Even with the added heat though, we're still looking at a fairly comfortable Friday. Humidity levels will remain low, and the increasing temperatures will come with a southwest breeze at 10-15 mph.
We'll look for mostly clear skies on Friday night, with temperatures remaining warm in the mid 60s.
