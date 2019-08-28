Our weather leaned into Fall on Wednesday as cloudy skies and cooler air took over during the afternoon and evening. If you want a little more Summer, Thursday has it, but it will come at a cost.
Overnight
Sparse sprinkles from Wednesday evening are over and done with as our early-week storm system finally begins to pull away from the Great Lakes. Leftover clouds will break up overnight, leading to clearer skies by daybreak.
That clearing will help the already-cool temperatures take an even cooler turn overnight, dipping into the low 50s. Winds will ease up for the time being out of the west at 5-15 mph.
Thursday
Thursday's going to try to pull another fake out on us. Mostly sunny skies will get us rolling, and will persist into mid-afternoon courtesy of high pressure moving south of the Ohio Valley. Don't be fooled, though! The abundant sunshine will give way to a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday evening, rolling in ahead of a fast-moving cold front diving out of the northern Plains.
Storms will likely be on the stronger side, packing strong winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning, and there is also the chance for a couple of isolated severe storms. The most likely time frame for storms looks to fall between 7:00 PM and midnight, but we could see that inch a bit earlier depending on the progress of the approaching cold front. This timing unfortunately will coincide with local high school football games as well CMU's game at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.
If you will be attending any of these games, make sure to keep an eye on the skies and track the storms with our Interactive Radar!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
