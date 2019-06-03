We certainly wouldn't say our weather was bad for the start of the work week, but it also wasn't where it should be for early June. We're going to see if we can do something about that.
Overnight
A band of clouds has spilled back in across the Mid-Michigan skies tonight, loosely associated with a stalled frontal boundary snaking from Minnesota to Illinois. Those clouds will try to produce a few showers, but will come up against some very dry air.
The end result will be an isolated sprinkle at the absolute worst in an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will wind up on the cooler side, but not the full-fledged chill we saw on Sunday night. We'll wake up to readings in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Tuesday
Isolated chances for showers and even a few rumbles of thunder will present themselves especially into the second half of the day.
The good news is this doesn't appear to be a soaking rain event. Some dry air in-between will definitely be likely with some peaks of sunshine as well.
Temperatures finally get back to average for the beginning of June. Expect highs to reach into the mid 70s.
