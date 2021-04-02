Easter weekend is upon us, and the weather's looking great!
Tonight
Skies will remain clear for the most part this evening, but clouds will begin to sweep in from the northwest after midnight. These clouds are associated with a warm front, but will not produce any precipitation as they roll through the state. Rather, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies by the time you wake up in the morning.
Not as cold tonight, either! Lows will come to a stop around 30 degrees, rather than Thursday night's lows in the teens.
Saturday
Skies will run a bit cloudier on Saturday morning, but this will likely lead to filtered sunshine rather than completely overcast conditions. More importantly, skies will trend sunnier as the day rolls on. Temperatures will continue to warm too, climbing to around 60 degrees! Be prepared for a breezy day though, with SW winds at 10-20 mph.
Easter Sunday
Easter is also looking great, and even warmer than Saturday! Temperatures will reach the mid 60s. It will be a nice day to get outside for the holiday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
