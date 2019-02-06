The icy conditions we dealt with on Wednesday morning apparently were not enough, as another disturbance will bring another round of freezing rain on Thursday.
Overnight
Much of the overnight period will serve as the calm before the next storm. Cloudy skies will hold in place, with a slight chance for spotty freezing rain as a dissipating wave of mixed precipitation tracks through the region. Icy conditions will persist where ice and sleet were not cleared on Wednesday, along with leftover wet patches on the roads. Even with the relative calm, extra caution is still advised on the roads. Lows will settle in the upper 20s.
Thursday
Here we go again! Another storm system emerging from the Rockies will strengthen over the southern Plains, and begin a trek into the Great Lakes on Thursday. Widespread freezing rain will break out during the morning commute, giving us another round of icy conditions to contend with on the way to work. While a regionwide issue at the onset, the freezing rain will gradually retreat northward over the course of the morning as a milder air mass edges in with the approaching storm system.
By afternoon, we'll see a split between mixed rain and freezing rain north of Saginaw Bay, and plain rain south of the Bay. With temperatures warming into the upper 30s and low 40s in these areas, much of the morning ice will melt away, while icy conditions persist in the north. At the end of the day, it's the northern half of our area that will bear the brunt of the ice this time around, meaning the risk of power outages will be greater here. See the full breakdown of expected ice accumulation below!
Rain and freezing rain will give way to scattered snow showers on Thursday night as the storm system begins to pull east of Michigan. This will lead to a sharp increase in winds as well as falling temperatures. Winds will pick up to 20-30 mph with higher gusts, as temperatures settle into the upper teens. Wind chills will hover in the single-digits.
