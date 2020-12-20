Sunday treated us to a few breaks of sunshine, but unfortunately those look to remain scarce as we move into Christmas week.
Overnight
Any clearing from Sunday evening will give way to cloudy skies again after midnight, as a new disturbance begins to track across the Dakotas and Minnesota. Despite the clouds, conditions will remain dry into the Monday morning commute. Low temperatures will settle around 30 degrees, with a light southwesterly wind at 6-13 mph.
Winter officially arrives at 5:02 AM!
Monday
The Monday morning drive will be a dry one under cloudy skies, but conditions will take a messier turn around midday. A cold front tracking across Wisconsin will push a wave of snow showers in across the state, with rain mixing in as temperatures climb into the mid 30s during the afternoon. A light southerly wind will also produce some patchy fog in areas, affecting visibility through the evening commute. Bottom line, despite the quiet start to the day, be prepared for increasingly messy travel conditions as the day goes on. While significant snow accumulation is not expected, a slushy coating will be possible on grassy and elevated surfaces, and could include some roads.
Rain and snow will diminish on Monday evening, ending after midnight. Mostly cloudy skies will linger for the remainder of the night, with lows in the upper 20s.
Tuesday
Things take a pleasant turn on Tuesday as high pressure briefly takes hold across the eastern United States. Expect variable clouds and sunshine throughout the day, with highs holding the level in the mid 30s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Tuesday night with lows in the upper 20s.
Looking ahead to Christmas
We'll flip back toward messier weather on Wednesday as a new disturbance sets its sights on the Great Lakes. Current forecast still differ a bit on the exact timing of the system, but temperatures warming into the low and mid 40s will set the stage for an initial round of rain late Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday night. That will quickly chance over to a wintry mix and then snow showers by Christmas Eve as some of the coldest air of the season arrives.
Highs on Christmas Eve will be limited to the low 30s, with temperatures expected to fall throughout the day. The arriving cold air will likely produce scattered lake effect snow showers, as temperatures plummet into the middle and upper teens on Thursday night.
Those snow showers are likely to continue on Christmas Day, with high temperatures remaining well below average in the mid 20s. Whether we get the 1" of snow required for an official white Christmas remains to be seen, but there appears to be a good chance right now that many of us will at least have some falling snow for the holiday. Stay tuned throughout the week for updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
