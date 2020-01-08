Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point.
After several days of above-average temperatures, it appears we're in for a big cool down in the forecast for the middle of the week. We'll be in for one of our coldest days since the middle of December and the wind won't make it any easier.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures for the morning drive will be in the teens and 20s, but with a breezy northwest wind at 10-20 miles per hour, expect wind chills to be down in the single digits and teens at best.
Of course, this level of cold is what we expect in January, but considering how spoiled we've been lately, just make sure the kids are dressed appropriately out the door.
Snow showers have been periodically passing through over the last 24 hours and while they haven't resulted in major accumulations, there have been a few pockets of more efficient snow that have been able to coat the roads. As always, common sense winter driving rules apply this morning as slippery spots are entirely possible.
Any snow showers should wind down for the most part by the afternoon hours, perhaps lingering just a bit longer in our northwest zones closer to Lake Michigan.
Skies will feature plenty of cloud cover, but some peeks of sunshine through the day won't be off the table either. Don't expect temperatures to move all that much, with upper teens to mid 20s this afternoon.
Wind chills in the single digits and teens can be expected through the day with northwest winds remaining around 10-20 miles per hour.
Dry conditions carry us through the evening and overnight time frame, with variable clouds. Late tonight, clouds will eventually control our skies keeping temperatures from falling too far. Lows bottom out in the teens tonight.
Storm System This Weekend
Although we're still sorting out the finer details of the storm system expected over the weekend, confidence is growing that we'll at least see something from this system, meaning it's worth paying attention to for the weekend, especially if you have travel plans.
With that said, this forecast will still go through its fair share of adjustments as we move closer to the weekend as we await more consistency in the storm track. Unfortunately, there are still a lot of possibilities regarding specifics, ranging from plain rain to a nasty wintry mix and snow.
The storm in question is still out over the Pacific Ocean, so we've yet to have it sampled by our weather balloons that are launched around the United States. However, once the storm moves over land and we can get some of the balloons up in the air to essentially take a look at it, we should get a more clear picture of what to expect.
So what should you do at this point? Keep updated on the forecast over the next few days, especially if traveling. We'd love to give you specifics, but it's just not possible at this point.
Be wary of any weather maps that give specific snowfall, freezing rain, or sleet totals this far out in time and don't share them on social media. Those numbers will change plenty before we get to the weekend.
As we get closer and any watches or warnings are issued, we'll be sure to let you know about them!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
