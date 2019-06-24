After 3 sunny days to kick off the Summer season, we had to balance things out on Monday. Typical Summer weather is set to march on into the middle of the week.
Overnight
Isolated showers will dwindle out quickly overnight as a cold front makes its way across the state. Some partial clearing will try to develop as well, but skies will still tend to lean toward mostly cloudy.
Temps will remain mild with most lows settling into the low 60s, along with a dip in the humidity. SSW winds at 10-15 mph are expected.
Tuesday
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will kick the day off on Tuesday, but we'll deal with them quickly. By lunchtime, mostly sunny skies will take hold, and we'll generally stay that way through the end of the day.
Warm and breezy conditions will accompany the returning sun, with highs topping out around 80 degrees. Westerly winds at 15-25 mph may enable you to opt for open windows instead of the air conditioner too.
An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible closer to sunset as a weakening disturbance cuts across the state. That chance will continue under partly cloudy skies on Tuesday night, with lows again settling in the low and mid 60s.
