Good Thursday afternoon! We hope your Thursday has been going well so far. There is an abundance of sunshine, albeit filtered sunshine due to wildfire smoke still holding on in our atmosphere. Rain chances today are miniscule, but follow the same scenario as yesterday, with a slightly more organized chance Friday.
Afternoon
We are warming up quick once again today at this lunch hour, with many of us sitting in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. At least our level of humidity is not overwhelming! Expect conditions to feel somewhat sticky, but not soupy. A light southwest wind will sustain from 5 to 10 mph.
The same scenario that has played out so far this workweek will play out once again. Daytime heating combined with a developing lake breeze will allow a shower or two to spark this afternoon. Expect those cells to have some thunder as well. Overall, it is not a washout by any means so no need to cancel any plans!
Any evening plans are also looking good with warm temperatures and a comfortable level of humidity. Get out there and enjoy it as the sunset is getting earlier by the day!
Tonight
Expect more cloud coverage tonight than compared to the previous few nights, but it will only be partly cloudy at worst. Most folks will have mostly clear skies with only a few high-level clouds moving in from the west. Lows will also be milder than last night in the lower 60s. Some patchy fog is also possible again as you head out the door Friday morning.
Friday - Weekend Outlook
Our Friday will start dry and there will be some sunshine to start the day, but clouds are expected to increase through the day, with more clouds than we've seen for much of this week.
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the day, mainly during the evening hours Friday. The coverage of rain is expected to be scattered, so Friday night plans aren't in complete danger.
Highs will warm up into the 80s yet again and won't be much different than what we've seen for the middle of the week. But the change will be noticeable in the humidity department as that gets set to ramp up through the weekend.
Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be spent in the 80s as well, but will be a bit more locally dependent based on how much rain you see in your town. The potential is there on Sunday to reach close to 90.
Dew points are expected to spend Saturday and Sunday in at least the middle and upper 60s, with some low 70s not out of the question at times, especially on Sunday. With humidity at this level, even if we fall short of 90 on Sunday, it will definitely feel like the 90s with the heat index.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible over the weekend, but neither Saturday or Sunday look like washouts. Saturday appears to be the day with the higher chance, but even then, it doesn't look like an all day rain. Sunday much of the day looks dry for now.
As always, we'll keep an eye on your weekend forecast as we get closer because we know every weekend is more valuable this time of year before school gets underway. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
