Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you have a great week and here's to the start of a great weekend ahead.
It just wouldn't be Spring in Michigan if we didn't get at least one more snowfall. After 5 straight days of sunshine and temps ranging from the 40s to 60s, rain and snow showers return to the forecast for today
At least the second half of the weekend is looking dry, but breezy.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Rain along with a wintry mix and snow north of I-69 will be likely throughout the entire day in a periodic fashion as a system equipped with plenty of moisture moves over the Great Lakes.
Winds will also increase to 5-15 mph out of the north northwest with temps hovering in the middle to upper 30s. High temperatures will top off close to 40. Staying closer to the mid 30s for our northern counties that look to experience more snow.
Mixed precipitation will change back to scattered snow showers this evening, before ending overnight; mainly before midnight. By storm's end, a wide swath of the region will likely pick up 1"-2" of slushy snow, with up to 3" possible in some heavier pockets won't be out of the question.
Locally up to 3" will be possible across Huron County into the Thumb thanks to some enhancement from northwest winds off of Saginaw Bay.
Areas along I-69 will see less than 1" of total snow accumulation, with a greater magnitude of rain expected there.
See the full snow forecast below!
A cold front will move throughout late tonight into the overnight hours hours. Temperatures will fall quickly with wind chills dropping down into the teens and even single digits. Winds will become breezy behind the front out of the northwest around 10-20 mph, gusting to 20+ mph.
Sunday
Good news is the second half of the weekend looks to stay dry. A good mix of the sun and clouds will likely throughout the entire day on Sunday. We might have to watch for a early isolated lake effect snow shower early into Huron County. Most of the snow activity looks to end before midnight.
Temperatures behind a cold front will make it feels cooler; high temperatures will reach throughout the mid 30s. Wind chills will feel more like the 20s and teens. Winds will be staying breezy out of the northwest around 5-15 mph; gusting to 20+ mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
