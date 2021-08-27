Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for a great weekend ahead.
Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast the next few days, joining the heat and humidity that we've seen so many days recently. However, as we work through the next few days, while you'll need to be radar aware, know that it won't be raining the entire weekend and there will be plenty of dry time.
Today & Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms are starting to blossom this morning as we begin Wake Up. These showers and storms will be scattered throughout the morning, so you may run into them on the morning drive, depending on your location. Severe weather is not expected, but there will be potential for downpours. Track the showers before you head out with our Interactive Radar.
Temperatures are running in the 60s and 70s this morning as we start the day, and with mostly cloudy skies expected most of the day, we should end up a bit cooler in the lower to middle 80s this afternoon. It won't be much of a difference with our humidity making things feel warmer than what our temperatures read.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible this afternoon and evening, though it won't be raining the entire time. If you're headed out and about for Friday night football or anything else, prepare for at least the possibility of a shower or thunderstorm.
The same threat exists overnight as well, with partly to mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Overnight lows will remain very mild and muggy, falling only into the 60s and 70s once again.
Saturday & Sunday
Saturday appears to be the day with the lower rain chance, as any lingering showers during the morning are expected to largely come to an end by lunchtime as the frontal boundary moves to the north of us.
Assuming the boundary moves north of the viewing area as expected, the rest of the day should be mainly dry. We'll have heat and humidity, but there doesn't seem to be many triggers/disturbances to set things off. We can't rule out any widely scattered or isolated storms, but the coverage is not expected to be widespread. Downpours would be the main hazard with any storms.
Highs on Saturday will be pushing 90 and with the humidity factored in, it will feel much hotter, likely the middle to upper 90s.
Sunday should start on the dry side with a good amount of sunshine to begin the day. A cold front to our west will push through and eventually bring a line of showers and storms back into the picture during the afternoon and evening.
Compared to Friday and Saturday, the risk for strong to severe storms is a bit better on Sunday, but at this time, still a low risk. Damaging winds would be the main concern, along with locally heavy rain.
Once this front clears the area into Monday, that's when things will finally start to feel a lot better! But we'll have one more day with highs near 90 on Sunday, with humidity making it feel a lot hotter one last time.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.