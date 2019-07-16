Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice, if not better.
It was an active night around parts of Mid-Michigan as strong thunderstorms returned to the region. Some of those storms brought down trees and caused some power outages.
Thankfully, it looks like storms shouldn't be quite as strong today.
Today & Tonight
Despite rain chances remaining in the forecast, all is quiet around Mid-Michigan as we start our Tuesday. The big story this morning are the muggy temperatures that are still in the 70s, with plenty of humidity joining them.
Those temperatures won't be quite as hot this afternoon, but should still be well into the 80s with humidity going nowhere.
A southwesterly breeze will pick up to around 5-15 miles per hour today with gusts occasionally around 20-25 miles per hour.
Moisture that remains from what is left of Hurricane Barry is moving in from the south and will keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast again today. We should stay fairly dry through mid-morning, before chances increase toward lunchtime.
Coverage like yesterday, is expected to be scattered, so there's no guarantee you see rain today. The best chances will be from the Tri-Cities to the south near I-69, with lesser chances north of the Tri-Cities.
No severe weather is expected today, however heavy rain will remain possible with plenty of moisture to work with. If out on the roads today, keep an eye out for any ponding/localized flooding on the roads with downpours possible.
Rain chances will diminish into the overnight once again, but unlike last night, we should have an isolated chance around. Lows will stay warm around 70 into Wednesday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.