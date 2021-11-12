Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead,
After some warmer temperatures to start the week, a significant pattern flip is ahead for the weekend temperature wise. In addition to the cooler temperatures, we'll have periods of lake-effect rain and snow, and now it's becoming clear that we'll also see a system pass through that could bring our first round of accumulating snow.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, most areas should get through the morning commute dry as skies have cleared around most of the region. Temperatures reflect that clearing, with mostly 30s out the door and even in areas that are in the low 40s, you're feeling like the 30s with the wind chill.
There have been a few showers passing through some of our northern counties, so we'll keep a small chance for a shower in the forecast this morning, especially north and west of the Tri-Cities with a southwesterly wind flow.
Some morning sunshine is possible, but expect clouds to increase as the day goes along. Despite a southwesterly wind, expect highs only in the 40s today, with wind chills making it feel much cooler. Those wind chills come courtesy of a southwesterly wind sustained around 10-20 miles per hour, with gusts near 30 miles per hour.
Lake-effect rain and snow showers will be ongoing to our west much of the morning, and once we get into the afternoon and evening, you'll start to see more of them spread to the east. The coverage will be scattered and we don't expect any major accumulations with any snow showers.
Overnight, much of the lake-effect precipitation will slow down with a largely dry night. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around with lows falling into the 30s.
Saturday
Scattered lake-effect will remain in play on Saturday, with primarily snow during the coolest parts of the day (early morning and night) and rain mixing in more during the daylight hours when highs warm up into the lower and middle 40s.
Winds will be breezy out of the west northwest on Saturday, keeping wind chills mostly in the 30s to start the weekend.
Accumulations on Saturday of any snow should remain minor, not much more than 1", with the best chance the farther northwest you go, toward Roscommon county.
Lake-effect is once again expected to slow down into Saturday night, with just an isolated chance at best into early Sunday morning.
Sunday
The latter half of your weekend is where things start to become a lot more interesting. There has been a developing consensus in our weather models of an area of low pressure passing by on Sunday, which could bring a more widespread swath of snow to the area.
Temperatures have also been trending cooler, so while some rain mixing in isn't off the table just yet, there is a chance our precipitation on Sunday could be predominantly snow. Highs are looking to be mostly in the 30s and if we reach 40, it will be a struggle.
As far as specific accumulations, we won't put those out just yet as this system is still over the Pacific ocean and our weather balloons haven't had a chance to get a good look at it just yet. Once they do, we should get a better idea on the specifics of this system and certain details will become more clear.
Just for an early expectation, it doesn't seem unreasonable for some areas to pick up a few inches of slushy accumulation. Areas in West Michigan will see the highest accumulation through the weekend.
That being said, there are some other factors to keep in mind. The ground temperature, while it's starting to cool down, is still warm enough to lead to some melting, so the amount of snow that falls may look a bit less on the ground after compaction. And our actual temperatures if they manage to sneak up into the 40s after all, could throw a wrench into things, too.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
