Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great start to the week.
It was a busy Sunday night for many around Mid-Michigan with severe storms rolling through yet again, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and some large hail in a few spots.
As we start a brand new workweek, storm chances continue, with some strong storms once again possible, especially Tuesday.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, there are some areas of fog and there are some pockets that are locally dense. A few extra minutes may not be a bad idea in areas that saw a good amount of rain last night. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s out the door.
There are a few light showers here and there, and showers and thunderstorms will be periodically possible through the day today. It won't be a constant, all day rain in any one spot, but be sure to check in with the radar once in awhile if working outdoors or if you have games/practices, etc. tonight.
Most showers and storms that do develop should stay below severe limits, but there's an chance that if things come together just right, there could be a strong storm or two. The main threat would be wind and hail.
Highs today will land in the upper 60s and low 70s for most, with a light east northeasterly wind. These temperatures will gradually fall through the 60s during the evening hours, with sunset tonight around 7:49 PM.
Mostly cloudy skies linger overnight, with a few scattered showers. Overnight lows will settle in the 50s and 60s.
Tuesday
Although rain will be possible in some areas on Tuesday morning, our focus will be on the afternoon and evening hours. After any showers pass through during the first half of the day as a warm front lifts northward, we'll build some heat and humidity into the afternoon hours ahead of a cold front.
That cold front will have a chance to take advantage of a very favorable environment for storms, and severe storms look like a good possibility, especially from the Tri-Cities to the south and east. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats again tomorrow, with a low tornado risk. As always, we'll keep an eye on this possibility as we get closer.
Highs are expected manage the upper 70s to middle 80s tomorrow, but could jump higher with a longer period of sunshine. There will be noticeably more humidity as well.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.