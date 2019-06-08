Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend.
It was beautiful start to the weekend with abundant sunshine! Some high clouds are beginning to work in from the south ahead of the next system.
Unfortunately, we bring rain chances back into Sunday and beginning of the week.
We break down the forecast below!
Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisories are in place for Bay county until Sunday 12:00 AM.
Tonight
Sunshine will continue into this evening. Any outdoor plans should be in good shape.
Clouds will slowly begin to increase out ahead of our next system. We should stay dry throughout tonight.
Lows will be down in the upper 50s.
Sunday
Our next system will be moving in from the south bringing in more of a tropical air mass.
It looks like most stay dry into Sunday morning. A few isolated showers will present themselves throughout the morning hours.
Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will be more likely into the late afternoon and evening hours. Nothing severe looks likely.
Temperatures will be very warm again reaching into the upper 70s.
Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours and throughout the day on Monday.
Some moderate to heavy pockets of rain look possible throughout Sunday night into Monday. Be prepared for some ponding on roadways as well as some quick accumulations in low lying areas.
Lows will settle Sunday night into the low 60s.
Have a wonderful rest of the weekend!
