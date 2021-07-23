Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and wish you a wonderful weekend ahead.
Despite the clouds on Thursday, it was another pleasant day temperature wise and we've been on a pretty quiet stretch for most of this week. But as we head into the weekend, things will take a bit more of an unsettled turn with showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast.
In addition to the rain chances, our summer heat will be returning, along with plenty of humidity.
Today & Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms have developed in West Michigan this morning and while the bulk of that activity will stay to our south and west, it's possible some of that activity clips our southwestern zones, with a few spotty showers elsewhere. Track the rain before you head out with our Interactive Radar.
Temperatures are running nearly 10 degrees above yesterday morning in many areas, with mostly 60s out the door. Dew points haven't jumped a ton so far, but are already starting to rise.
As we build our heat and add some humidity through the day with highs expected to jump to the upper 70s and low 80s, we should have some fuel for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see a storm so no need to cancel anything you have planned later today, but you'll need to be weather aware. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.
Severe weather is not expected at this time, but downpours will be possible.
While a few showers or a thunderstorm will remain possible overnight, we do expect most of the overnight to remain dry. Overnight lows will be mild and muggy, only falling into the 60s tonight under a mostly cloudy sky.
Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms will likely be ongoing in northern lower Michigan during the morning hours on Saturday, with any showers around Mid-Michigan being a bit more isolated/spotty.
The complex to our north will work its way south through the day Saturday ahead of a cold front. How quickly those showers and storms move southward will dictate our severe weather chances on Saturday.
Before we get to that, know that it won't be an all day, every second rain on Saturday. You'll need to stay weather aware, but there will be windows of dry time.
An earlier arrival will likely limit how much instability (storm fuel) we can build up, limiting our severe chances a bit. However, if we're able to stay dry for a longer period of time, we'll be able to build that up a little more, and severe storms will have a better chance to develop.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk (15%) for scattered severe storms on Saturday. If strong to severe storms do develop, damaging wind gusts and hail would be the main hazards, along with any downpours.
Areas in northern lower Michigan will have more of an isolated chance for severe weather during the morning, with an earlier arrival of rain expected.
Highs on Saturday should warm back up into the middle 80s in our warmest locations.
Showers and thunderstorms should wind down into Saturday night and once they come to an end, we'll be in good shape the rest of the weekend. Overnight lows will remain muggy in the upper 60s on Saturday night.
Sunday
Mostly sunny skies take over for the second half of the weekend and our humidity levels should drop a bit on Sunday as well. But the trade off will be limited, with highs expected to jump back into the middle and upper 80s on Sunday.
Outdoor plans, outside of the heat, should be full go, with a west northwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Overnight lows into Monday morning should be more tolerable, with middle 60s expected.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
