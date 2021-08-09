Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we hope it's a great workweek ahead.
Despite a few showers and storms rolling through at times, it was a mostly dry weekend, with heat and humidity a much bigger story after a fairly comfortable week. As we get set to kick off a new workweek, that lingering humidity will fuel more showers and storms through the first half of this week.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, your commute should be just fine. Skies are still fairly clear, but temperatures have remained steamy overnight in the 60s and 70s, with dew points not trailing far behind. Winds are light out of the south.
With some morning sun and the morning hours and early afternoon hours remaining dry for most, temperatures should have no trouble surging into the 80s for afternoon highs. With the humidity factored in, heat index values will jump into the 90s for some.
If you plan on working outside today, especially along US-127, start watching for thunderstorms from lunchtime onward. You may not see rain in your location until later in the afternoon or possibly the evening, especially farther east, but with plenty of unstable air to work with, just keep an eye on things.
Once storms develop this afternoon, they'll remain possible through the evening hours tonight, so if you have plans outdoors tonight you'll need to be radar aware.
Most storms are expected to stay below severe limits, but it's not out of the question for a strong cell to produce some isolated damaging wind gusts. Any storm will also have the chance to produce excessive rainfall, which will bring an isolated flash flooding risk.
Showers and storms will remain possible overnight as well, with the severe weather risk remaining low overnight. Warm & muggy conditions persist, with lows staying in the 60s and 70s.
Tuesday - Wednesday Morning
Tuesday's forecast is a bit more tricky. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could be lingering in the morning, but things should slow down a bit as the morning goes along, and it appears we're in for a quiet stretch much of Tuesday afternoon and evening, with only a small chance for storms.
Highs will once again be in the 80s tomorrow, with some sunshine expected in the afternoon after a mostly cloudy start.
What we'll be watching is the potential for a complex of thunderstorms to develop to our west during the afternoon and evening. The progression of that system will determine our severe weather chances late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
Predicting the direction of these systems this far out in time is difficult, and largely depends on how things play out during the day ahead of their arrival. It's very possible this system could dive to our south and southwest and miss us.
If these storms do manage to move into Mid-Michigan, they will be working with plenty of unstable air, bringing the possibility of severe weather. Damaging wind gusts would be the main threat along with heavy rain, with a smaller threat for hail.
We will watch this closely through tomorrow and see how things develop, so stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.