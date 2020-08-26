Good Wednesday morning! Welcome to the halfway point in your workweek.
Outside of the heat, it was a beautiful Tuesday around Mid-Michigan. We even saw a noticeable drop in the humidity, which was a nice change of pace from our Monday. Today? Well that humidity will be returning. But it comes with some rain chances, which is a welcomed chance considering how dry we've been.
Today & Tonight
Our first chance for showers and storms comes this morning as showers and storms move into the region ahead of a warm front expected to pass through today. While we aren't expecting severe weather this morning, some stronger (sub-severe) storms with gusty winds and hail are possible, along with heavy rain and lightning.
Be sure to check our Interactive Radar before you head out!
Temperatures this morning are running in the 50s and 60s, which is around 5 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday.
We do expect most areas to warm up into the 80s this afternoon, but the temperature range could vary quite a bit depending on the evolution of our rain chances today. Our warmest spots that avoid rain could reach near 90.
The caveat to our rain chances this afternoon will be how everything evolves this morning. While we currently have chances for rain in the forecast this afternoon, it's possible our rain from this morning could stabilize things this afternoon, giving some areas a dry second half of the day.
With that being said, if storms do develop this afternoon, those are the storms that have the best chance for becoming severe. We still have a Slight Risk (15%) for severe weather in place in our eastern viewing area, with a smaller Marginal Risk (5%) for some areas to the west.
If severe storms develop, the main risk would be strong wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain. However, the risk for an isolated tornado is not zero today.
Our key message? No need to cancel plans this afternoon just yet. But if you will be outdoors, especially east of I-75, keep an eye on the radar once in awhile and have a plan if storms develop in your area.
Showers and storms should diminish into the late evening and overnight, keeping things mainly dry into Thursday morning. Overnight lows will be much more muggy in the 60s & 70s.
Thursday & Friday Rain Chances
If you miss out on the rain today, don't worry too much! We'll have a few more opportunities for rain before the week is over.
Thursday's chance will be a bit more scattered and there will be unfortunately some areas that miss out. However, those who do see rain will once again see the possibility for heavy rain.
Severe weather will once again be possible on Thursday, with strong wind gusts and hail the main threats once again. The chances for severe weather Thursday will primarily be in the afternoon and evening.
Friday's chance will be the best one of the week and may be one of our better rain chances in awhile. We will have plenty of moisture to work with as tropical moisture moves northward. Showers and storms will be likely and heavy rain is definitely on the table.
While that rain would be good news, we will have to watch for the possibility of that rain becoming excessive, leading to a flooding threat. We'll sort those details out as we get closer to Friday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.