Happy Monday! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
It was a gorgeous summer weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming up enough to enjoy those typical summer outdoor activities.
Today has already featured rain showers, and it looks like more rain and the possibility of a few thunderstorms continues.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening, so make sure to grab the rain gear before you venture out.
Some storms that fire up could be on the stronger side, so a Marginal Risk for severe weather has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center. A Marginal Risk suggests that while severe weather is possible, it is not expected to be a widespread event.
If strong storms do develop, we expect the main time frame to be now until 8 PM with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain to be the main hazards.
Rain will taper off quickly after sunset and it looks like we'll stay relatively dry through the overnight period. Skies may even clear out briefly before more clouds return early Tuesday morning.
Overnight low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.
