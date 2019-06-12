Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the halfway point.
We've said it many times this year... it would be so nice to put the forecast from yesterday on repeat and get a dry forecast for an extended period of time. Unfortunately, we just haven't had any luck lately and it looks like that continues with rain returning to the forecast today.
Current Weather Alerts
Flood Warning: in effect for the Saginaw River until further notice. For more specific information, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
While the weather story will be changing today, it appears we'll get off to a mainly dry start this morning.
There are a few showers in northern Michigan that are clipping our northern counties, but there hasn't been a lot of confirmation that much of that has been hitting the ground. At most, we're probably looking at a few sprinkles.
Areas near the Tri-Cities and southward are still relatively clear this morning. Temperatures aren't too bad, with 50s and 60s to start today and comfortable levels of humidity.
Expect highs to top out around the same area as yesterday, perhaps just a bit cooler with the additional cloud cover we expect to move in today.
Rain chances will be highest north and west of the Tri-Cities through the early afternoon, but will be increasing in areas to the south and east the farther into the afternoon and evening we go.
Some areas, especially south and east of the Tri-Cities, may not see rain until this evening. Therefore, if you have outdoor plans tonight you may have an opportunity to still get them in, so don't cancel just yet.
Overnight into Thursday morning, rain becomes more widespread and showers will be around for the morning commute tomorrow. Some of that rain could be locally heavy at times. Lows overnight stay in the 50s.
Thursday: Are We Sure It's June?
Thursday not only brings continued chances for rain, but also temperatures that will feel like fall rather than early summer. Expect highs to only top out in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Rain will be around for most of the day before the showers eventually pull away on Thursday evening.
No severe weather is expected, but continued standing water and flooding could be a problem with another 0.50 to 1.50" of rain expected from Wednesday through Thursday. There could be isolated higher amounts.
In addition to the rain and cold, we've got plenty of wind tomorrow with a northwesterly flow of around 10-20 miles per hour, occasionally gusting over 30 miles per hour.
Bottom line, expect a cool, rainy, and raw kind of Thursday.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
