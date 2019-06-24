Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
It was a gorgeous summer weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming up enough to enjoy plenty of those typical summer outdoor activities. Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy it as things change today.
It starts with showers out the door this morning. Be sure to check out our Interactive Radar before heading out!
Today & Tonight
The showers that are around for the morning drive aren't terribly heavy and shouldn't cause too many slow downs on the morning drive, but as always, take it easy.
These showers will keep lifting northward through the morning and we should get a bit of a quiet period, with only an isolated threat for a bit after they come to an end.
Temperatures are in the upper 50s to middle 60s with a touch of mugginess here and there, and a southeast wind about 5-10 miles per hour. Expect highs in the middle 70s to near 80 this afternoon.
While this morning's humidity isn't all that bad, as a warm front lifts off to the north, dew points will surge into the middle and upper 60s this afternoon, which is definitely getting into the uncomfortable range.
That humidity will not just affect us in the comfort department, but it will also fuel additional scattered shower and thunderstorm development this afternoon and evening.
Some of these storms could be on the stronger side and because of that, with a Marginal Risk for severe weather issued by the Storm Prediction Center. A Marginal Risk suggests that while severe weather is possible, it is not expected to be widespread event.
If strong storms do develop, we expect the main time frame to be between about 2 PM to 7 PM with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain to be the main hazards.
Rain will taper off quickly after sunset and it looks as though we'll stay relatively dry through the overnight period. Skies may even clear out briefly before clouds return early Tuesday morning.
Overnight lows should settle in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
