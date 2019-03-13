Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and had a chance to enjoy that beautiful day yesterday.
Unfortunately, as soon as that beautiful day arrived, the clouds have quickly returned overnight and some wet weather is coming along with it. We'll even have our first chance at a few spring thunderstorms on Thursday.
Not only do we have a chance for thunderstorms, but some of these storms have potential to be strong to severe on Thursday afternoon and evening.
Be sure to check out the details below and check back for future forecast updates.
Today & Tonight
Our first round of wet weather is moving in this morning and at the onset, may start as a wintry mix for some of us. If anyone sees a wintry mix, it isn't expected to last terribly long as we gradually transition to rain.
Temperatures are in the 30s, above freezing in most places, as we begin the early morning commutes, which should limit impacts on area roads with any wintry mix.
Rain will be at its most widespread during the morning hours today, before tapering off around lunchtime. Some drizzle will remain possible during the afternoon and evening hours.
Despite the clouds and periods of rain/drizzle, high temperatures will make a run into the 40s this afternoon, possibly reaching the low 50s in our southern zones.
Another round of showers is expected late tonight into Thursday morning, which could bring a few rumbles of thunder.
Temperatures remain pretty steady, even rising through the 40s overnight.
Thursday
Rain on Thursday morning is expected to come to an end around 9-10 AM and then we'll go through a bit of a quiet period that we will be watching closely.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening and it's possible these storms will have the potential to be strong to severe.
If we manage to break out into some sunshine during our quiet period, our chances for strong to severe storms will be a bit greater. If clouds hang tough, our chances will be a bit lower.
High temperatures in the upper 50s to middle 60s look like a reasonable expectation for tomorrow. If we manage some sun, it's possible we could warm up even more.
The main time frame of concern will be from about 3-10 PM. Gusty winds will be the main threat, but an isolated, brief tornado can't be ruled out.
We will be monitoring this severe weather potential all day today with the latest forecast data trends, as well as tomorrow. Be sure to check back for updates over the next 24-36 hours.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
