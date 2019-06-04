Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a chance to enjoy the beautiful weather so far this week and we send our best for a wonderful day ahead.
While the first part of the week has been gorgeous, we're looking at our lone speed bump in the forecast today as showers and thunderstorms get set to move in this morning.
Once we get past today, things get more pleasant to end the week!
Today & Tonight
We'll deal with the first round of shower and thunderstorm activity through the morning commute, as a decaying line of rain moves in from the west. These showers and storms are not severe, but may have contain some locally downpours as they pass through.
Once this line passes, things may quiet down a bit late this morning and around lunchtime, before more scattered showers and storms develop for the afternoon and evening hours.
In between rounds of rain, temperatures that are in the 50s and 60s this morning will have a chance to warm into the middle 70s for most. These 70s will come with some mugginess as well.
Some of the showers and storms that develop during the second half of the day have the potential to produce gusty winds and hail.
With that in mind, the Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Mid-Michigan in a Marginal Risk for severe weather. The highest chances for strong storms would be from near I-69 and southward.
This suggests any severe storms would be isolated, if we see any at all.
Any rain should wind down by sunset (9:13 PM) if not beforehand and we'll dry out through the overnight period. Lows will be in the upper 40s to middle 50s overnight.
Thursday - Sunday
Once we dry out, we stay dry through at least Saturday with mostly sunny skies expected to close out the workweek and kick off the weekend.
Temperatures will have a chance to moderate as well, gradually climbing a little bit each day from the middle 70s Thursday, to near 80 over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
While clouds will be a bit more common on Sunday compared to Saturday, we still expect some sun to close out the weekend as well.
Rain should hold off until at least the evening hours on Sunday, if not holding off until Monday all together. We'll do our best to nail down the timing as we move forward through the next couple of days.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
