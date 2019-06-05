Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great week so far and welcome you to the second half.
More showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible as the day goes on. Once we get past today though, the weather will be brighter!
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Scattered showers and storms will continue to develop and move through the region this evening. If you have any evening plans, grab the rain gear before you head outdoors.
Some of the showers and storms that do develop have the potential to produce gusty winds and hail.
With that in mind, the Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Mid-Michigan under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. The highest chance for strong storms will be around I-69 and points south.
This suggests any severe storms will be isolated, if we see any at all.
Any rain should wind down tonight, and we'll dry out through the overnight period. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to middle 50s overnight.
