After a quiet start on Monday, rain, snow, and fog have made a mess of our Monday evening. Is this a sign of things to come as we look toward Christmas?
Overnight
Occasional rain and snow will continue this evening as an area of low pressure tracks southeast across the state. Combined with areas of fog, allow yourself some extra driving time if you will be hitting the roads this evening.
Rain and snow will end after midnight, leaving cloudy skies behind into Tuesday morning. Lows will dip toward the low 30s, meaning some slick or icy patches may be left behind into the morning commute. Stay alert!
Tuesday
Our weather takes a more pleasant turn on Tuesday thanks to a more stable air mass settling over the Great Lakes. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will likely give way to some more substantial clearing during the afternoon and early evening hours. The added sun will give our temperatures a bump similar to Monday's readings, bumping highs into the upper 30s. Expect breezier conditions though, with westerly winds increasing to 10-15 mph.
The later clearing on Tuesday may also give us a chance to view the Great Conjunction, the peak of which we missed out due to Monday night's crummy conditions. Jupiter and Saturn will still appear very close together in the southwestern sky, so it will still be more than worth the look after sunset!
Looking Ahead to Christmas
Looking ahead, another round of some messier weather looks to arrive into the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday as a new disturbance sets its sights on the Great Lakes.
Current forecasts still differ a bit on the exact timing of the system, but temperatures warming into the low and mid 40s will set the stage for an initial round of rain late Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday night. That will quickly chance over to a wintry mix and then snow showers by Christmas Eve as some of the coldest air of the season arrives.
Highs on Christmas Eve will be limited to the low and mid 30s, with temperatures expected to fall throughout the day. The arriving cold air will likely produce scattered lake effect snow showers, as temperatures plummet into the middle and upper teens on Thursday night.
Those snow showers are likely to continue on Christmas Day; more in the way of lake-effect snow showers. High temperatures remaining well below average in the mid 20s. Whether we get the 1" of snow required for an official white Christmas remains to be seen, but there appears to be a good chance right now that many of us will at least have some falling snow for the holiday.
Stay tuned throughout the week for updates!
you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
