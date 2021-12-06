Good Monday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope it's a great start to the week.
After our messy system Sunday, colder temperatures, and breezy conditions will be the main story over the next 24 hours.
We continue to track several more systems possible later this week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 10:00 PM for CLARE, GRATIOT, ISABELLA, and ROSCOMMON Counties.
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 7:00 PM for ALCONA, ARENAC, GLADWIN, IOSCO, and OGEMAW Counties.
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 7:00 PM for BAY, GENESEE, HURON, LAPEER, MIDLAND, SAGINAW, SANILAC, SHIAWASSEE, and TUSCOLA Counties.
Get the latest information on your area right here.
Evening/Tonight (Monday)
Temperatures will continue to drop going into the later evening and tonight, eventually settling into the middle and lower teens by daybreak Tuesday.
When the wind is factored in, wind chills will be in the teens and single digits going into tonight.
Lake effect snow showers will stay possible for the rest of this evening. Best chance will be staying north and west of the Tri-Cities. Still could have a few snow showers make it east across the state. Watch out for reduced visibility!
Past an isolated lake-effect snow shower north and west of the Saginaw Bay, everyone stays dry tonight while still hanging on to partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Mid-Week (Tuesday & Wednesday)
One of the coldest mornings of this winter season is likely Tuesday morning. Wind chills will feel like the single digits for most. Stay warm!
Most of Tuesday will be dry. Variably cloudy skies with a few peeks of sun will be on the table. A few more isolated snow showers will be possible, but the chance will stay on the low end.
Actual high temperatures will only reach back in the 20s.
Late Tuesday into Wednesday could pose another chance for a system to produce some light snow. Light accumulations along with slippery roads will be possible for Wednesday morning's commute.
Temperatures will continue to stay cold for Wednesday. Upper 20s near 30.
Looking Ahead
Several more systems look possible throughout the week. As of right now, another disturbance for Thursday into Friday, and another one Saturday into Sunday.
We will take it one system at a time to avoid as much confusion as possible. Be sure to check in with the forecast often!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
