Good Thursday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We want to thank all veterans and those who have served on this Veterans Day. The remainder of your Veterans Day forecast is looking to be on the busier-side. There's an approaching low pressure system and attendant cold front which will bring rain and windy conditions to Mid-Michigan, followed by a sharp temperature drop.
Afternoon
At this lunch hour we're still dry but mostly cloudy skies are giving us a glimpse of what's to come. Rain from the cold front is expected to move into the US-127 corridor around the 2:00 to 3:00 PM hour. That rain has already started moving into the western portion of the Lower, near the M-37 corridor at this lunch hour. That rain will then be widespread for almost all in Mid-Michigan by 5:00 PM this evening, eventually focusing on the Thumb and the north shore of the Saginaw Bay closer to the 8:00 PM hour. A few heavy downpours could be embedded, but this will generally be a steady rain for everyone.
Rainfall totals will be on average around 0.25" or less, although some locally higher amounts are possible. The locally higher totals should still not exceed 0.50". With that being said, flooding doesn't look to be much of a concern with this rain.
High temperatures will peak around mid-afternoon just ahead of the cold front, with some folks reaching the lower 60s. Eventually, the front will pass through and drop temperatures around 10 to 15 degrees.
While the rain will be a big focus of the forecast, know that our wind today will also be worth knowing about. Southeasterly winds are already breezy at this lunch hour, but will become sustained out of the southeast between 15 to 25 miles per hour late this morning, with wind gusts running between 30 to 40 miles per hour. The strongest wind gusts will be along the Lake Huron lakeshore.
Tonight
The wind will begin to back off tonight, but still sustain between 10 to 20 mph. We dry out behind the front with decreasing clouds thanks to sinking air (subsidence) behind the cold front. Eventually, the cooler air rushing in will trigger the lake-effect machine by midday Friday. Lows tonight will dip into the middle and upper 30s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
