Wednesday marked some quiet weather ahead of a bumpier ride for Veterans Day and the weekend.
Overnight
Clouds will continue to roll in overnight ahead of a slow-moving and sprawling storm system over the central United States. Even so, much of the night will remain dry until a warm front begins to sweep across the state. A few light showers may develop after 3:00 AM, but these will be brief and gone in time for the Thursday morning commute.
Temperatures won't wind up dropping a whole lot thanks to the clouds and approaching warm front. We'll experience a brief dip into the low 40s late in the evening, but temperatures will begin to climb back toward the upper 40s by sunrise. Winds will also be increasing out of the southeast, picking up to 10-20 mph by morning.
Thursday
Any early morning showers on Thursday should exit quickly, and they may be gone before you even wake up for the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise through the day.
Highs will have a chance to warm back up near 60 Thursday for one more day ahead of our cool down this weekend. Once the cold front attached to our low pressure slides through, temperatures will take a good 10 to 15 degree drop.
A better chance for rain returns later in the afternoon and evening hours as that cold front gets set to pass through. These showers will be a bit heavier than the morning round, but no severe weather is expected, and they should move quickly enough through the area that flooding is not a concern.
Rainfall amounts should stay below 0.50".
In addition to the rain, expect winds to pick up quite a bit on Thursday, with winds sustained out of the southeast around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts between 30 to 40 mph. Some isolated power outages are possible.
Lake-effect showers and a cooldown are in-store after this system passes with daytime highs in the 40s and overnight lows at-and-below freezing.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
