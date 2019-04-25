Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and hopefully the second half is just as nice or better.
It was a gorgeous Wednesday in Mid-Michigan and it appears more of the same is on the way for Thursday. We should sneak in another day of sunshine and it appears temperatures will stay warm, too.
Enjoy it while it's here. The up and down ride of Michigan's spring season continues this weekend with cooler temperatures returning.
Today & Tonight
We've got a few passing clouds around Mid-Michigan this morning, but otherwise things are fairly quiet.
Temperatures are quiet variable as we start the day, with 30s in our coolest spots, with even some low 50s hanging on at the 4 AM hour near I-69. Winds are fairly light, so we're not seeing much of a wind chill.
Thursday should be largely dry, with plenty of sun expected once again today. Skies will gradually cloud up into this evening, ahead of our next rain chance moving in late tonight.
Highs in the middle to upper 60s look likely, especially in areas where sun persists longest. Areas along the lakeshore will be cooler in the 50s.
Showers will be possible late tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the 40s for the Friday morning commute. Rainfall amounts should be around 0.25" or less for most of Mid-Michigan through Friday morning.
