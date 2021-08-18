Our weather continues to trend warmer and muggier, but storms have stayed scared. Can we keep it that way as the weekend draws closer?
Tonight
Another quiet night ahead, but also the muggiest of the week so far. That will do little more than make it more uncomfortable though, and may give rise to some isolated fog again as we approach daybreak. The greatest chance will fall in areas where skies remain clearer, but fog is not expected to be a widespread problem regardless. Low temperatures will again come to a stop in the mid 60s.
Smaller Rain Chances Next Few Days, Saturday Trending Drier
Just like your Wednesday, chances for rain remain low the next few days. Shower and thunderstorm coverage Thursday and Friday is expected to be isolated, so there's no need to cancel plans either of those days.
Saturday appears to be the biggest chance for showers and storms as a cold front looks to cross the area. That front is still expected to roll through this weekend, but the latest trends have that shifting more into late Saturday night and Sunday, taking the rain chances into that time frame as well.
We'll keep a small chance for a few storms in the forecast for later Saturday evening, but otherwise it looks like a nice, albeit hot start to the weekend.
Sunday's chance also looks scattered, so no need to worry about outdoor plans at this time. We'll monitor throughout this week!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.