Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope Wednesday is just as nice.
Our weather has been fairly quiet this week and while the chances for storms returns the next couple of days, those chances appear to be fairly small. If you have outdoor plans the next few days, don't cancel them. Your odds are far better that you'll stay dry!
Today & Tonight
Fog will be possible again this morning, with some locally dense pockets possible here and there, so be mindful of that on your morning drive today. Otherwise, expect dry conditions, with temperatures mostly in the 60s this morning with a bit more humidity than we've seen the past few days.
Once the fog lifts out this morning, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine today with winds remaining on the lighter side, mostly out of the northeast. Highs will jump into the lower and middle 80s once again, with some 70s along the lakeshore.
Beach conditions remain in great shape if you're looking to cool off near the Bay or Lake Huron.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early evening, but that threat for any specific location remains low. No need to cancel any plans, but just check in with the radar if skies start to turn dark. Severe weather would not be expected.
Outside of that small chance, the evening hours tonight should be just fine, with temperatures running in the 70s and 80s, falling into the 60s for overnight lows. Patchy fog will once again be possible.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
