Good Monday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a wonderful start to the work-week.
This weekend was beautiful with sunshine and mild temperatures! That mild air has stuck around today, but we are seeing rain chances increase throughout the day.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
High temperatures this afternoon will reach well into the 50s, if not lower 60s in some areas. Winds are a bit breezy out of the southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Light rain showers will be possible during the afternoon and rain chances will start picking up quite a bit after 5 PM tonight with a widespread steady rain moving in for the late evening and overnight hours. This rain won't be extremely heavy, but will be pretty consistent into the morning commute on Tuesday.
Overnight lows will drop off into the 30s and 40s overnight.
Any standing water will have a chance to freeze over tonight, especially our northern zones. Could create a slick Tuesday morning commute.
Tuesday
Rain will remain widespread through the Tuesday morning commute but should begin tapering off toward late morning into the early afternoon. Once rain comes to an end, we should see a rapid drying trend into the afternoon hours.
This should allow skies to clear during the second part of the day which will give us plenty of sunshine for the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be cooler than we've gotten used to the last few days, with the 40s expected for Tuesday afternoon.
When all is said and done, rainfall totals should check in between 0.25-0.75" in most areas.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
