Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a smooth transition back to work and back to school.
It was hard to not have a great weekend considering the weather we had, especially by early November standards. While it looks to continue on Monday, be sure to do everything you can to take advantage. There are some changes on the way late this week into the weekend.
Today & Tonight
None of those changes are expected today, with an easy morning commute ahead of us today. Temperatures are running in the 40s in most areas this morning, with just a few 30s here and there. Wind chills aren't terrible this morning, with just a minor difference from the actual temperature.
With mostly sunny skies and a southwesterly wind flow bringing in milder air from the south, we should have no trouble seeing highs reach back into the lower and middle 60s this afternoon. That southwesterly flow should be around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts between 20-25 miles per hour.
The evening hours should be just as nice, with temperatures in the 50s much of the time. Just remember to account for the earlier sunset tonight, which is around 5:18 PM.
Clouds will be on the increase late this evening and overnight ahead of a cold front, but wet weather chances remain low. Overnight lows will settle mostly in the 40s.
Tuesday
Although the biggest consequence of our passing cold front will be more clouds on Tuesday, we do have a small chance for showers during the second day of the workweek.
With the clouds tomorrow, highs should take a step back, with the lower and middle 50s expected.
Any rainfall that does develop should remain on the lighter side, with the best chances for any rain tomorrow existing from the Tri-Cities on south. The northern counties will have a small chance too, just not as high as those southward. Even for areas to the south, chances are only around 20-30%.
Rainfall amounts through midnight Wednesday should remain 0.25 or less, and many areas won't even reach 0.10".
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.