Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and hope you're ready for a warm up today.
It was a beautiful Monday around Mid-Michigan and it looks like more of the same is on the way for much of your Tuesday. Rain returns to the forecast, but not until later tonight, so you should have plenty of time to get things accomplished outdoors.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, you're in for a much warmer start to the day. Temperatures are running around 10-20 degrees warmer than yesterday, which puts us in the 40s in most areas. Winds are still breezy out of the south southwest, so there is a bit of a wind chill, but this shouldn't be a factor for very long today.
With an enthusiastic southwesterly flow again today, around 15-25 miles per hour with gusts near 40 miles per hour, and some sunshine in the mix, highs should have no trouble warming up into the 60s in most areas this afternoon. The exception could be some of our northwesterly zones where a cold front passes through earlier.
The worst of the wind is expected to be between 10 AM & 6 PM today, with gusts relaxing into the later evening.
Speaking of that cold front, it's expected to lead to our next round of showers later on tonight. The best chance for showers is expected to be after 8 PM tonight and anything that does develop is not expected to be heavy.
These showers will gradually press eastward through the overnight and should be done by 8 AM tomorrow morning, if not sooner. Rainfall amounts will be underwhelming, with 0.25 or less expected.
Overnight lows will settle in the lower to middle 30s.
