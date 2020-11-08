Hello Mid-Michigan! We made it to another weekend.
We've experienced quite the treat this weekend with warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine!
New high temperature records have also been observed this weekend!
While we start the week off with no issues, big chances come in the extended forecast by mid-week.
Here's the latest.
Tonight
Plenty of sunshine to end the weekend. Sunset occurring near 5:18 PM.
No issues expected going into the evening and overnight hours. A dry end to the weekend expected with mostly clear skies.
Lows tonight dropping into the low 50s.
Monday
Another day of above average temperatures will be expected for your Monday. Highs back into the upper 60s and 70s.
Another day with plenty of sunshine will be on the table.
Winds will be a bit stronger; from the south around 5-15 mph. Gusts reaching 20+ mph at times.
Staying dry into Monday evening and the overnight hours under clear to partly cloudy skies.
Lows Monday night will only fall into the mid and upper 50s.
Record Warmth!
It's November right?
Average temperatures going into the second week of November usually reside in the 50s.
Forecasted highs are projected to reach the 60s and 70s going out until Tuesday.
New high temperatures records have been achieved on 11-7-2020 for the Tri-Cities and Houghton Lake.
New high temperature records have also been achieved on 11-8-2020 for Flint.
Here's a look at the numbers to beat over the next several days for Saginaw, Flint, and Houghton Lake.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
