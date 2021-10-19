Good Tuesday afternoon! We hope you've had a great start to the week.
After a beautiful start to the week on Monday, we do a copy and paste for your Tuesday forecast with slightly warmer temperatures!
Rain chances come back mid-late week along with a cool down for the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight (Tuesday)
Mostly sunny skies will be the theme once again going into the afternoon and evening hours today. At worst a few more high clouds passing by.
Highs should land in the upper 60s and low 70s later today. Winds will be a touch stronger from the SW around 5-15 mph; gusting to 20 mph.
Weather pattern stays on cruise control going into the evening and overnight hours staying mostly clear. Sunset tonight around (6:46 PM).
Lows tonight won't be quite as chilly on Wednesday morning. Overnight lows should settle in the upper 40s.
Wednesday
The day should start on the mostly sunny side of things, with a gradual increase in cloud cover during the second half of the day. Rain chances are on track to arrive by late afternoon into the evening at the earliest for area west near US 127.
That sunny start should help us warm into the upper 60s and low 70s again tomorrow.
As an area of low-pressure and it's associated frontal boundary move into the region, shower chances will start to go up in the afternoon and evening.
Even so, any showers that try to develop during the afternoon will be fighting a very dry air mass from our beautiful stretch the past few days, so it may take some time before those showers actually reach the ground.
The message here is if you have outdoor work or activities, no need to cancel at this point as you may be able to make it into the evening hours before rain arrives,
Check in with our Interactive Radar anytime!
The best rain chances will take over into the overnight hours and into Thursday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
