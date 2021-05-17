Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope the weekend was great. Here's to a great start to the new week!
We stay dry tonight to start-off the new week. Some rays of sun look likely for most over the next few days.
Rain chances do return my mid-lake week, but along with a taste of summer like heat!
Let's talk about it in the forecast
Today & Tonight
We start off this morning dry in addition to a little more sunshine!
Partly to mostly sunny skies look to carry into the afternoon and early evening hours. A system passing by to our south may produce some more high clouds south of the Tri-Cities near and along I-69.
Along with that will be the small chance for a few sprinkles later this afternoon. Most should expect a dry start to the week.
High temperatures will also respond nicely to the sunshine reaching the low to mid 70s. A light wind will still prevail out of the south around 5-10 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy skies will carry into the evening and overnight hours.
Lows tonight stay mild in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Extended Outlook
The mainly dry conditions and 70s will carry over into Tuesday, before more clouds and shower chances move back into the forecast by Tuesday evening into Wednesday. These chances last into next weekend at the moment. More or less pop-up chances especially into the afternoon.
On the bright side (more-so ... the "warmer" side!), an even warmer airmass will be moving north into Mid-Michigan, bringing 80s into the forecast starting Thursday! With that will come higher humidity levels. A small taste of summer.
Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
