Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great Sunday after the storms from Saturday and hope it's a great start to the week.
After a hot and sunny Monday, storm chances do return going into mid-week. We also get a cool down heading towards the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening & Tonight
Evening plans tonight should be just fine, outside of the heat. Sunshine should last until sunset (9:04 PM). Clouds will begin to increase from the west for the later evening going past midnight.
Overnight lows will settle in the 60s tonight.
Tuesday
A cold front dropping in from our north could bring a few showers and t-storms, especially in our northern counties, as we get closer to the morning commute on Tuesday. Some could be on the stronger side.
Showers on Tuesday won't be an all day thing, so you will have plenty of dry time during the day. Our best time frames look to be the early morning hours and then again into the afternoon and early evening during peak heating.
How quickly the first round of showers and t-storms moves through in the morning and the amount of clearing we can manage early afternoon will depend on how much development we see for "round two" of storms into the later afternoon and early evening. Damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain would be the main hazards with any storm development.
Temperatures will slightly fall behind a passing cold front going throughout the day. Low 80s south with some north of the Bay only reaching the mid to upper 70s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
