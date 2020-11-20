Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
It was a beautiful Thursday by mid-November standards with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the 50s and 60s. We don't have to give up the warmth just yet on our Friday, but enjoy it while you can as the 40s return this weekend.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, we shouldn't have any issues out on the roads related to the weather. Our wind is still a bit breezy out of the southwest, but with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, we aren't too worried about the wind chill.
With a southwesterly wind flow to start the day, we should manage to warm up quite a bit again this afternoon under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be dependent on the timing of a cold front through your region, but 50s and 60s are expected once again. Western areas will be coolest, with eastern areas running a bit warmer.
That wind will gradually turn westerly into the afternoon and remain sustained around 10-20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
No wet weather is anticipated this evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds eventually relax overnight and lows into Saturday morning will settle into the 30s.
Saturday
The first half of your weekend will be free from any weather drama, with the only difference being cooler temperatures. Thankfully as those cooler temperatures arrive, we should see the winds stay fairly light through the day on Saturday, coming out of the northwest around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to middle 40s on Saturday afternoon. We will have periods of cloud cover, but some peeks of sunshine should show up from time to time.
Saturday evening remains dry.
Sunday
We've been keeping an eye on a system that will be passing through the Midwest region during the second half of the weekend. The heaviest part of that system is expected to remain to our south, but it's still possible we may see a glancing blow of rain and snow showers on Sunday.
There is still some disagreement between models on just how far north this system will go, but confidence seems to be increasing that our northern counties will see the least amount of showers, if any at all. Chances will increase a bit the farther south you go, with the highest chances along I-69 and southward to Detroit.
If we manage to remain cold enough for snow, it's possible some of these southern areas could see some minor snow accumulations, but we don't expect anything major. Rain mixing in would limit that potential as well.
Highs will be in the 30s and low 40s on Sunday.
As always, we'll keep an eye on forecast trends as we get closer. However, it's looking like this won't be a major issue for us.
Stay warm, everyone!
