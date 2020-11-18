We were treated to another November warmup on Thursday, with many of us seeing temperatures clear the 60-degree mark! If that suits your fancy, you can look forward to more on Friday, but we're keeping a close eye on the weekend.
Overnight
A plume of high clouds will continue to stream into our skies overnight, ahead of a pair of cold fronts draped from Lake Superior to Nebraska. It will take another 24 hours or so for the fronts to actually reach us, so all we need to worry about overnight will be mostly cloudy skies and lingering breezy conditions.
On a more positive note, temperatures will remain very mild throughout the night. Lows will clock in close to 20 degrees above average, only dipping into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Southwest winds will continue at 10-15 mph.
Friday
Going out on a high note! We'll continue to benefit from a fetch of mild air ahead of the approaching cold fronts on Friday, pushing temperatures into the upper 50s to around 60 once again. We'll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, along with a WSW wind at 10-20 mph.
Frontal passage will occur late Friday afternoon, leading to falling temperatures in the evening, and little else. No rain or wintry precipitation is expected, leaving conditions dry for the evening commute, and sending us into a chillier weekend. Lows Friday night will drop back to the mid 30s.
Weekend Outlook
Chillier but average temperatures will be the common denominator of the upcoming weekend, with some uncertainty hovering around Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies will take over on Saturday with the returning colder air, but we'll stay dry. Expect highs in the low 40s.
Then we come to Sunday. We continue to monitor the potential for a storm system set to track out of the southern Plains and into the Ohio Valley during the second half of the weekend. This system will have the potential to bring a blend of rain and snow to the region during the afternoon and into Sunday night, but there is quite a bit of disagreement over the exact track of the storm and how well-organized it will be as it track toward the Great Lakes.
The GFS (American) model currently keeps the system far enough south of Michigan to produce little more than a few stray rain or snow showers in our area. We'll still pick up some gusty winds, but little else if that forecast comes true.
On the other hand, the European model favors a more intense system with a track closer to the southern border of Michigan. This would produce a period of steadier rain and snow Sunday evening and overnight, along with some gusty winds.
Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to the event, but expect at least a breezy second half of the weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.