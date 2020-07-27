Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend. Here's to a great start to the week!
Our heat and humidity really ramped up on Sunday and that mugginess is definitely a noticeable part of your Monday. Unfortunately for those who still need rain, there doesn't appear to be nearly enough showers in the forecast today to take advantage of all of this moisture. But there is at least a chance, so we'll keep our fingers crossed for those who need it!
For those sick of the humidity, relief is on the way very soon.
Today & Tonight
It's a steam bath as you take the morning drive today. Temperatures are running in the 70s and even 80s this morning! And our dew points aren't trailing too far behind. We're in full "air you can wear" mode this morning.
Despite some cloud cover drifting through today, high temperatures should still manage to jump into the lower to upper 80s this afternoon, with the coolest values farther to the northwest where the cold front moves through first.
That cold front will have a chance to kick up a few showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms, as it drops through the area through the course of the day.
Unfortunately, as mentioned above, we don't expect nearly enough coverage to satisfy everyone who needs rain. What was looking like a promising rain chance late last week may not amount to much more than a scattered chance. If you have things to get done outdoors today, there's no need to cancel, but keep an eye on the radar once in awhile as any showers will have a chance to produce some heavy rain with all of this humidity.
The more noticeable impact from this front as it drops through will be the drier air that filters in behind it. This should gradually drop our humidity and clear our skies from northwest to southeast this afternoon and evening. Some areas will have a chance to sneak in some late day sun.
Expect a much more comfortable night tonight, with mostly clear skies and overnight lows falling down into the 50s north and low 60s to the south.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
