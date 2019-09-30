Good Monday afternoon! We hope you've had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful week.
While Sunday features rain showers and drizzle throughout the day, the heat and humidity are rolling back in today.
We are also tracking a few showers in the forecast.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
While a shower isn't impossible as a warm front lifts through during the first part of the day, chances are on the lower side and we aren't expecting anything terribly widespread. That shower chance may last into the afternoon for the far northern areas near M-55.
Clouds should clear out a bit behind the front in the afternoon, with a chance for some sunshine later today.
The bigger impact from that front will be the warmer temperatures returning, with middle and upper 70s returning for most this afternoon. The lower 80s aren't impossible in a few areas, either.
Although the warmth will be nice, the humidity will be ramping up as the afternoon and evening go along. Winds will be around 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the south southeast.
Expect generally dry conditions to continue this evening and overnight, with partly cloudy skies expected. With humidity on the rise, we should stay in the 60s and even low 70s for overnight lows.
