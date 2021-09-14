Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and hope it's a wonderful Tuesday.
Showers and thunderstorms arrived once again as we started a brand new workweek, with more areas getting drenched yet again on Monday. As we hit the second day of the workweek, another chance for storms exists and yet again some of the storms this afternoon and evening could be severe.
Although there will be areas that are dry at times this afternoon and evening, it's a day to remain weather aware if you plan on being outdoors.
Today & Tonight
As for this morning, we're off to a quiet start, with just a few spotty showers and some patchy fog for the morning commutes. Temperatures are a bit warmer as we start today, mostly in the lower to middle 60s.
There are some showers and thunderstorms to our west in Wisconsin as of 5 AM and we'll keep an eye on their progress through the morning. There's a chance some areas, especially our northern and western zones, could get clipped by these showers and storms later this morning. The severe threat with these, while not zero, is lower than our chances this afternoon.
Our temperatures today will be quite a bit warmer than yesterday behind our warm front that lifts through the area this morning. Highs will jump into the lower and middle 80s in most areas with plenty of humidity.
Although the focus will be on storms today, know that it will also be quite breezy at times today with southwest winds sustained around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts around 30 miles per hour.
A cold front moving in later today will have a chance to take full advantage of a warm and humid air mass, with scattered thunderstorms developing during the second half of the day. These storms will have potential to become severe, with damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain the main threats. While a low chance, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
While the entire TV5 viewing area is under a risk for severe weather, the better chance is around the Tri-Cities region, extending eastward into the Thumb and down to I-69. The main window for severe storms is expected to be between 4-10 PM, although there is a small risk this morning in our northern communities if showers and storms to the west hold together.
Once storms come to an end, we'll see skies break up a bit into the overnight with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will settle into the 50s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
