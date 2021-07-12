After a pleasant weekend, we're heading back into another stretch of unsettled weather.
Tonight
Following Monday's gradually-increasing clouds, we'll look for showers and thunderstorms to begin breaking out after midnight. These will be hit-or-miss variety storms as a slow-moving warm front lifts north across the state. Humidity will continue to creep back up in response to the front, making for a much muggier night than the previous few. Lows will wind up in the middle to upper 60s, with a light easterly wind at 4-8 mph.
Tuesday
Remember last week when we had a frontal boundary stall out over the state for a few days, and had round after round of showers and thunderstorms? Well, combined with a cut-off low pressure system, that's pretty much the same scenario we're looking at heading into the middle of this week. Showers and a few thunderstorms will make for a soggy start to the day for some of us on Tuesday morning. Be sure to grab an umbrella in the morning, and be ready for wet road conditions, because showers and storms will only become more widespread throughout the day.
The afternoon will be particularly active with numerous showers and thunderstorms firing up in the daytime heating. Some of the storms will produce torrential rain and gusty winds at times, so make sure to keep tabs on the weather as you go about your day! Highs will climb into the upper 70s, with dew points reaching the upper 60s to around 70. Little to no wind will warrant turning on the air conditioning to fend off the humid conditions.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday evening before wrapping up around midnight. We'll be left with mostly cloudy skies from there, as temperatures dip toward the mid 60s.
