Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
Skies were a bit stubborn to clear yesterday morning, but we finally got there and it was a beautiful Thursday afternoon and evening. The best news of all? We get to keep that going right through today and the start of your weekend.
Today & Tonight
Skies are clear as we start today, which is of course a good thing. However, the price of admission is a little bit of patchy fog for the morning drive, so be sure to keep an eye out for that.
Temperatures also haven't fallen off that much, with plenty of comfortable 40s and 50s as we get set for the last commute of the workweek.
Once any morning fog mixes out, we're left with widespread sunshine that will control our skies until sunset tonight.
That generous sun should guide our temperatures into the 70s away from the lakeshore this afternoon, with a few 80s not entirely out of reach. Lakeshore communities will feel the lake-breeze effect once again today and remain cooler in the 60s.
Evening plans tonight are full go, with comfortable temperatures lasting throughout the night. Expect 60s and 70s through the evening hours, before we land in the 40s and 50s for overnight lows.
