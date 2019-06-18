Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and send our best for a wonderful Tuesday.
While it was a cloudy start, we managed to clear out around Mid-Michigan for a bit last evening and it looks like we'll be able to keep that going today. Just like last week, Tuesday will be one of the nicer days we have moving forward this week.
Today & Tonight
We're off to a dry start this morning, but there is a little patchy fog to deal with here and there, so keep an eye out for that on your morning drive. A few of our visibility observations have fallen to around 1 mile or less at times, so take it easy where necessary.
Temperatures are pretty similar to yesterday morning, with mostly 50s as you get ready to head out for the morning. Our coolest spots in the Thumb and near Lake Huron are in the 40s.
With more sunshine expected today than yesterday, we should manage a nice bump in the temperatures this afternoon with middle and upper 70s expected away from the lakeshore. Those closest to the water will be stuck in the 60s.
That lake breeze will not only lead to cooler temperatures, but may spark a few lake-breeze showers over our northern counties later this afternoon and evening. Coverage is expected to be isolated and no severe weather is expected.
If any showers do develop, they will likely fade into the late evening hours and we should be mainly dry overnight with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Overnight lows should settle in the 50s and 60s once again.
