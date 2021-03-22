Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a great start to the week.
The weekend certainly lived up to expectations, so hopefully you had a chance to enjoy it. If you worked over the weekend and your weekend begins today, you still have time to enjoy the gorgeous weather as Monday should be plenty nice as well.
As is usually the case in March, take advantage while it lasts! We'll be a bit more active later this week.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, we should have a smooth morning commute ahead of us. We just have a few passing clouds overhead, with temperatures running in the 30s and 40s, with wind chills occasionally dropping into the 30s here and there.
While we do expect a few more clouds to drift on by today compared to the weekend, there should still be plenty of sunshine through the day. That sun, combined with a southwesterly wind flow around 10-15 miles per hour should bring highs well into the 60s this afternoon with 70 not completely out of reach.
Dry weather should roll on through the evening, but clouds will gradually take over with mostly cloudy skies through the overnight, and a southeasterly wind becoming more common.
With the clouds moving in, lows will settle in the 40s.
More Active This Week
Tuesday should remain rain free for most, as our air mass remains dry from the beautiful stretch of weather we've been on the last few days. You may see some specks of green on the radar here and there through the day, but those showers will have an incredibly tough time actually reaching the ground, and if they do, they'll likely be sprinkles.
Rain chances will start going up late Tuesday night, mostly after midnight, into the day on Wednesday as a cold front starts approaching from the west. Showers will be likely for a time on Wednesday before quickly moving out into Wednesday night.
Thursday will likely start dry, but it will be a short break. Another storm system is expected to move in Thursday night and stick around through Friday. For now, this system does look like it will fall mostly as rain. However, there are some signs there could possibly be a bit of snow/mix included in that as well.
We'll watch this as we go through this week as it's still too far out to get specific.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.