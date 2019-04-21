Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you are enjoying your Easter weekend and hope it's a great start to the week ahead.
Even warmer air looks to be in store to start off the week. However, chances for wet weather will present themselves in the extended forecast.
We break it down below!
Tonight
Partly sunny skies will take us until sunset right around 8:25 PM. Temperatures will be slowly falling from the 60s into the 50s.
Still looking like a great evening to spend time with friends or family for some evening Easter activities!
Lows tonight will fall into the mid 40s with partly to at times mostly cloudy skies.
We hope you have a safe and wonderful rest of your Easter weekend!
Monday
The start to the new week look to arrive on a dry note. We do expect a decent amount of sunshine into the first half of the day. Increasing clouds will look to to arrive into the late afternoon and evening.
A few showers and even thunderstorms are forecasted to arrive to Mid-Michigan late Monday night into Tuesday. Good news is nothing looks severe at this point; just a few rumbles of thunder.
Temperatures will be the bigger story. Highs are projected to reach the highest we've seen all year so far. Expect the low to mid 70s by the afternoon hours.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.