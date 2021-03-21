Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope the second half of your weekend has got off to a great start.
Sunshine, milder temperatures, and our next round of rain are the main weather story this morning.
Today
Sunshine will still dominate during the morning and midday hours today. Some high cirrus clouds will stream in for the late afternoon and evening hours, but we will still be dry. A southerly wind around 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20, will help us to warm up even further than Saturday. This will put our highs today in the low- to mid-60s.
Tonight
Some of those clouds will remain through the overnight, giving us mostly clear skies. We will still remain dry though! Our lows tonight are in the upper 30s, about 10 degrees warmer than last night. This is due to that 5 to 10 mph wind prevailing out of the south. We have the potential for some wind gusts up to 15 mph tonight as well.
Next Round of Rain
The data has been on a splitting trend since yesterday, breaking up this system into a potential double-round rain situation. We're still on track for rain starting Tuesday evening at the moment. This is as a low pressure system moves into the Great Lakes from the Rockies. This will still give us a shot at intermittent showers during the day on Wednesday too. Then, some information is suggesting another round of rain Thursday afternoon, that could even linger over into Friday morning. For that late-week rain, we are continuing to iron out the forecast, and will continue to keep you updated!
Severe Weather Awareness Week (March 21st - 27th)
Severe Weather Awareness Week for the State of Michigan began today. The entire First Warn 5 weather team will continue bringing you severe weather safety tips and tricks, along with some fun facts, throughout this week. Today's topic is "How to Stay Informed." You can follow this link to the summary for today's topic, or view the clip below!
Stay warm, everyone!
