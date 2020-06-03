Quiet weather was a welcome sight after severe thunderstorms left a trail of damage across Mid-Michigan early Wednesday morning. Those same quiet conditions will be sticking around for a little while longer.
Overnight
Generally clear skies will continue overnight as high pressure approaches from the west. A few passing clouds are al we'll need to worry about, with conditions taking a comfortable turn.
Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s, but with a calm wind, you'll want to keep a fan going if you plan to opt for open windows.
Thursday
High pressure will park itself right over the region on Thursday, keeping our skies sunny and conditions comfortable.
Highs will be warm in the low to mid 80s, but like Wednesday it will come with low levels of humidity. A light NNE wind at 4-8 mph will also give us an assist, making for a pleasant late-Spring day.
